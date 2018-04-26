NYPD arrest owner of pit bull that attacked woman on subway

The man was taken into custody today.
0:29 | 04/26/18

NYPD arrest owner of pit bull that attacked woman on subway
Of the band whose pit bull was caught on camera attacking woman on the subway you may receive this work video is now being charged moments ago. Police led Ruben run column out of the police precinct in Greenwich Village headed to court to be arraigned. We've shown the video of the dog pulling the woman's vehicle off on the four train in Manhattan here it is last Friday rock hollow. Is charged with reckless endangerment and assault we're told the pit bull is a service dog. Eyewitness News reporters upon Campbell have more coming up at five.

