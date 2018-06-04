Transcript for NYPD encounter that led to shooting lasted 'no more than 10 seconds': Sources

We are seeing new video tonight in the moments leading up to that deadly police involved shooting in Brooklyn the I'm edited clips just released by the NYPD combating more clues about says he'd fassel's movements before officers opened fire. And we are also learning more about the metal pipe that he was holding that was mistaken for a gun. Eyewitness News reporter in. NJ. That's it actually police headquarters here in lower Manhattan investigation. Is being headed up. Down here in addition to that video that was just released eyewitness deuce has learned of racial and ethnic identities of the four officers only one of them. This Caucasian. That as the mayor offers his first public defense of a shooting. A bit the posters pictures and candles. Residents of Utica avenue when about their lives today. With that shooting and that question still fresh in their minds. Near the plaza it was been careful not to blame the victim. But for the first time he appeared to defend the officers and their use of deadly force in a radio interview this morning. Imagine a situation where god forbid someone is out there for what ever reason ready to use a weapon immediately. Officers have to intervene at the first available moment sometimes they are playing out a matter of seconds and we just have to be clear until we have all the facts we can't pass judgments. Eyewitness News has learned that the entire encounter took less than ten seconds. That the four officers were Caucasian. African American. Latino and Middle Eastern. All remain on active duty tonight and. The demonstration last night drew hundreds of people. Many of them questioning that split second decision by police to opened fire. And but the surveillance images are undeniable. So he'd bustle startling random people on the street even young children. Clearly behaving as if the silver object in his right hand is a pistol. Disturbing enough several panicked people called 91 line. When he confronted the officers they fired ten shots. Then they quickly learned that fossil was holding a length of pipe that investigators have now identified as the top of a welders torch. His family has said he was bipolar. But never a threat to any one. Several investigations are under way including an NYPD internal review which is standard procedure. You know video evidence is is Alan McMillan so. So it's we saw that was pretty pretty evident what happened. But again to be clear the officers remain on active duty tonight an Eyewitness News has also learned that none of the officers. Had ever been involved in a police involved shooting quad tonight lower Manhattan and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.