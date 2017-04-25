Transcript for 3 former NYPD officers and former assistant district attorney arrested in gun bribery scheme

Pervasive corruption that the NYPD licensing division that disturbing and blunt assessment tonight from federal prosecutors in New York. After three retired cops were busted today in a scheme to speed up New York's gun permit process in exchange for cast as the scandal that has rocked the NYPD and tonight it is rocking it again. I was his brain Jaber to liven in my PD headquarters in lower Manhattan engine. As a bill as you know there is no place in America where it is more difficult to get a pistol permit the New York City. Unless apparently you know the right people these latest arrests are built on guilty pleas. And cooperation agreed. Prosecutors say lieutenant Paul. NYPD licensing division. Willing they say to push through pistol permit for the right price. He along with his direct subordinate officer Robert S Bedell. Are charged tonight but accepting thousands of dollars it brought us good ol' fashioned cash. Stuffed in envelopes. Sometimes hidden in magazines. Expensive liquor. Luxury watches we vacations. And even free guns dean was the number two man at the division arrested today along with detective guy Todd oval Austro. An expert now John Chambers a former Brooklyn prosecutor was charged with making drives. Anything you want people to know. Chambers specializes in expediting gun permit. His web page promising to navigate the complex maze of handgun licensing in New York. I think the government may return to the occasion that they don't. A jury will find him not guilty. The luster of the retired detective owns full Austral international tactical academy in Glendale queens. Economists however. Former NYPD sergeant David bill and a wave has already pleaded guilty and is cooperating. He worked in the division along with former officer Richard pockets all. Four offices in the license division whose job it was to ensure. That gun licenses were issued properly. And issued only to those who to safely get them. We're allegedly on the take. The case is yet another chapter in the government's probe of corruption in the NYPD. That are rich and aided in south Brooklyn. A key figure in that community Alec selected steam has already pleaded guilty and has since been sentenced. Litton staying got 32 months in prison hockey tolling bill in the way the had yet to be sentenced these latest defendants all pleaded not guilty today and are free on bail tonight. By tonight lower Manhattan object work if channel seven eyewitness.

