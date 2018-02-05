Former Obama White House staffer claims he was racially profiled while moving More Police were called for an active burglary as Darren Martin was moving into his new apartment in New York City. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Former Obama White House staffer claims he was racially profiled while moving This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Former Obama White House staffer claims he was racially profiled while moving

Now Playing: Tornadoes and hail threaten multiple states in the Great Plains

Now Playing: Woman finds long-lost father thanks to DNA test

Now Playing: 5 dead after C-130 aircraft crashes in Georgia

Now Playing: NYPD under investigation over Weinstein probe

Now Playing: Manhunt for registered sex offender parolee in California

Now Playing: New law to take guns away from more domestic violence offenders

Now Playing: Meet the couple who won a dream Disney wedding

Now Playing: Amanda Knox opens up about social media and public shaming

Now Playing: Teen defends Chinese prom dress that sparked backlash

Now Playing: Fraternity members accused of hazing return to court

Now Playing: Residents in Florida neighborhood evacuated due to massive sinkholes

Now Playing: Famed coaches sue USA Gymnastics

Now Playing: 18 tornadoes reported across 3 states

Now Playing: Tornadoes ravage Plains with more storms en route

Now Playing: Fingerprint in Play-Doh leads police to suspect

Now Playing: Nurse charged with assault after police use stun gun on him in hospital

Now Playing: Trump greets crew, passengers from deadly Southwest flight

Now Playing: Diseases from mosquito, flea and tick bites have tripled in last 13 years: CDC

Now Playing: Man leaves wheelchair for a moment to walk with new wife down aisle Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54890826,"title":"Former Obama White House staffer claims he was racially profiled while moving","duration":"3:43","description":"Police were called for an active burglary as Darren Martin was moving into his new apartment in New York City.","url":"/US/video/obama-white-house-staffer-claims-racially-profiled-moving-54890826","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}