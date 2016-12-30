Officer Trying to Arrest Suspect Shot by Fellow Officer

More
Police in Weatherford, Texas, said officer Chris Bumpas was conducting the stop Thursday evening when he discovered there was a warrant for the arrest of one of three people in the vehicle.
0:28 | 12/30/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer Trying to Arrest Suspect Shot by Fellow Officer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44473046,"title":"Officer Trying to Arrest Suspect Shot by Fellow Officer","duration":"0:28","description":"Police in Weatherford, Texas, said officer Chris Bumpas was conducting the stop Thursday evening when he discovered there was a warrant for the arrest of one of three people in the vehicle.","url":"/US/video/officer-arrest-suspect-shot-fellow-officer-44473046","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.