Officer Captured Prison Escapee by Chasing Him for 2 Blocks

More
A Massachusetts state trooper spotted a federal prison escapee in a town outside Boston and chased him on foot for two blocks before taking the man into custody as he tried to jump a fence.
0:37 | 01/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer Captured Prison Escapee by Chasing Him for 2 Blocks
All right the shift we were notified of such sub subject might be in the areas so we do myself from Cano one look at troopers. We're in the area we got the call that we were we are waiting for the bank robbery. As I proceeded down 128 I saw the suspect believed to be the skate feasible and after. For chase bubble fences I was able to get him into custody with a culpable to some detectives. I was a great job they're right to get what street thing. I'd beat out. Sure looks to effort so as black album.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44597369,"title":"Officer Captured Prison Escapee by Chasing Him for 2 Blocks","duration":"0:37","description":"A Massachusetts state trooper spotted a federal prison escapee in a town outside Boston and chased him on foot for two blocks before taking the man into custody as he tried to jump a fence.","url":"/US/video/officer-captured-prison-escapee-chasing-blocks-44597369","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.