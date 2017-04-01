Transcript for Officer Put on Leave for Incident After High School Fight

Sending in video is under review now showing a male safety officers planning a female student to the floor in northern cal and North Carolina. The witnesses say that the girl in pink was actually breaking up a fight involving her sister. The video shows the officer grabbed her and then wrote her to the ground. Police are now asking the public remain calm. We asked community and all members about to be patient while we investigate this matter. The girls' mother says the teen and suffered a concussion she also says she's pulling her daughter out of that school. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

