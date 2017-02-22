Transcript for Officers get emotional about ongoing search for Indiana teens' murderer

Words ten. Skate. During these times. Mother's. Lifetime. May stand for NC. Libby. Why daddy. Why Delphi. Why Carroll County. Say that. Because it's classic example of a clear example of evil that some return so that this happens when a piece of us dies as well we're not stopping. Someone knows who this individual this is it a family member is that a neighbor. Or maybe that one guy who lives over that one play it just. Kinda not right. OG we'd be human intelligence and we need you we're just getting started. Abby and Libby deserve us. EG Libyan we need you. Please do not rationalize tips a way. Rationalize what you'd think that might be important way by thinking he. We'd never do that to another human being if you're watching qualifying. Who's next. Hate to asking that question and give my life to not have to but I know you've asked yourself that very question. We must keep our results. For Libyan. For this community and frankly to ensure that good trumps evil and it will. Become our partners. Communicate with us as often as you can.

