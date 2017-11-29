Official POTUS portrait unveiled to press

More
The official portraits of Pres. DonaldTrump and VP Mike Pence that were unveiled to the press this week will hang in more than 1,600 federal facilities and military installations.
3:00 | 11/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Official POTUS portrait unveiled to press
A. They're humble and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51475918,"title":"Official POTUS portrait unveiled to press","duration":"3:00","description":"The official portraits of Pres. DonaldTrump and VP Mike Pence that were unveiled to the press this week will hang in more than 1,600 federal facilities and military installations.","url":"/US/video/official-potus-portrait-unveiled-press-51475918","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.