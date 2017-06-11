Transcript for Official: Texas church shooter had a 'purpose and a mission'

Let's substantial amount of evidence physical evidence has been collected including. Hundreds of shell casings. More than fifteen. Magazines. Thirty round capacity magazines have been recovered there were fifteen magazines like if your parents. Contact him all. The suspect vehicle has been prospered processed. Where the suspect's body inside the autopsy was performed on this year. If you notice ladies shooter instead of this suspect's name we do not want to glorify. Given what he's done. But the autopsy was conducted this morning and what I can tell you as he sustained three gunshots wounds. Two gunshot wounds were from the arms citizen. One of those was in the leg and the other was in the torso. Any at a young third gunshot wound which the medical examiner described as being consistent with being self inflicted. Then the question was the third gunshot wound was ahead. One that was up. There are many ways that that he could have taken care of the mother in law. Without come in with fifteen loaded magazines and its call Robin good church I think he came here with a purpose and mission.

