-
Now Playing: Man who chased church shooting suspect speaks out
-
Now Playing: Local neighbor confronts Sutherland Springs gunman
-
Now Playing: The community in Sutherland Springs, Texas, draws on faith for healing and prayer
-
Now Playing: Authorities in California are searching for 2 inmates who escaped custody
-
Now Playing: Trump sends his condolences to the victims of the church shooting
-
Now Playing: Authorities work to find a motive in the Texas mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Sutherland Springs, Texas, mourns victims of church mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Sutherland Springs, Texas: Site of worst mass shooting in state history
-
Now Playing: Official: Texas church shooter had a 'purpose and a mission'
-
Now Playing: Florida State suspends Greek life after alcohol death
-
Now Playing: Man describes arriving moments after the Texas church shooting
-
Now Playing: Police rescue man from fiery car
-
Now Playing: New York man arrested after massive arsenal found at his home
-
Now Playing: 0 to 007 in an instant: Bonding with Aston Martin's new model
-
Now Playing: 5 deadliest mass shootings in modern US history
-
Now Playing: Deputies use drone to find missing elderly person
-
Now Playing: Texas church shooting victims range in age from 18 months to 77 years old
-
Now Playing: Texas church shooting not racially or religiously motivated, officials say, noting 'domestic situation'
-
Now Playing: Pastor, wife who lost daughter in Texas church mass shooting share their grief with church community
-
Now Playing: Mom, daughter help victims of Texas church shooting