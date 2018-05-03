Ohio dad chases man who stole car with kids inside

More
"We're chasing him! He stole my kids!"
0:42 | 03/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio dad chases man who stole car with kids inside
Just. And I yeah. I have good. It's. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53538192,"title":"Ohio dad chases man who stole car with kids inside ","duration":"0:42","description":"\"We're chasing him! He stole my kids!\"","url":"/US/video/ohio-dad-chases-man-stole-car-kids-inside-53538192","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.