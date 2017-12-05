Transcript for Ohio police chief, 2 nursing home employees killed in shooting

Last fifteen minutes or so. We've learned a total of four people are dead income workers bill Ohio as you mentioned. One and then being beat police chief who is on the job there for just about three weeks we have learned that he's a father of six. With a baby on the way a tragic story. Out of Ohio today what we've learned is that that police chief their respondents this scene for a call of a man with a gun. And engaged with the suspect ounce I have a nursing home and at a very small community we're talking about 500 people. In this town that officer were told we shot and killed. In this three day air and when responding officers arrived they found him gotten out of the street and then they went in signed to that nursing facility. Inside they found three more people dead. One of and they believed to be gunman and two others who are employees acted nursing home and I 23 people also living in that facility there in Ohio. Many of them were able to take cover in their rooms and stayed safe they've been moved out at this point Eleanor injuries to any residents there but again. We have four people dead a police chief here in this very small community who's a father at six a gunman they believe and into nursing home employees.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.