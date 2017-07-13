Oil pipeline rupture in Texas spills 1,200 barrels of crude

Cleanup efforts are underway in Central Texas after an oil pipeline rupture spilled about 50,000 gallons of crude, authorities say.
0:45 | 07/13/17

