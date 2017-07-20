Transcript for Will OJ Simpson be granted parole?

Just hours from now, O.J. Simpson may be told he's a free man. If he's granted parole, he'll be out of jail in October. He served nine years for robbery, kidnapping and weapons charges. So, people are still very, very mixed about how they feel about O.J. I think it's great that he's out. He can now find the real killers. Finally has the time. You know, I'm conflicted because he's been spending time on a robbery charge and not the murder charges and people seem to want him to remain there on the murder charges which is not what he's there for. But then this morning on "Good morning America" I heard Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman's father talk, and he said why shouldn't they consider the civil liability because he was found civilly responsible for those murders, and that kind of was interesting. And then Kim Goldman also said, we lived our life with Simpson walking the streets and sharing the same roads that we did. With him being locked up it's a chance for us to kind of reclaim control over our life and have some glimpse of sanity. So I think the family members of the victims of the murders certainly feel that he is responsible and he was found responsible civilly, but should he remain in jail -- What does that mean? They want money from him? They already got -- I think they want him to pay for that crime. They feel that he went into -- Something called double jeopardy I believe. That's not what he was convicted of. People also feel that he didn't show any remorse that -- one of the quotes from Fred Goldman, his history of violent violence, no respect for the law, no remorse for anything he has done an an indication of the person. He may be getting out bus there's no sense of character change and that's the problem. Remove emotion from this one because I know legally he's in for a certain charge but as a human when I watch this, I'm like, he should not see the light of day again. I can't remove -- Even though he's in jail for robbery? I get that. This is all my heart but seeing so much and all of this, seeing more of the case and hearing people that knew him that said he did it, he always said he was going to do it, and knowing that and knowing these families and what they lost and they don't get second chances, as Fred Goldman said this morning, I can't -- it really is -- My understanding is there's a significant chance THA he will be released. They're predicting he will. Which makes sense given the fact that he has been in jail for nine years on a robbery charge. Just on that charge, yeah. And that is just because of -- that would be just because of the charge. If they could retry him -- No. I mean if they did. He will always be on trial. He will be on trial for the rest of his life. So no one -- There are people who -- There are people who don't. Oh yeah. I think there are people -- of course. Who believe that he is not guilty. And you know, he was tried in a court of law. We've seen that people don't always get what they want when people get tried, you know, but he was tried in a court of law. And he was acquitted. And he was acquitted. So you have to -- you know, you have to figure out where you stand on it. You know, some people believe that what happened was just. Some people don't believe. But to your point, he has done the time that was allotted for what he was charged for. It seems like people are not ever happy with a lot of these decisions that come down. Look at the police cases where we see on tape that the cop kills a guy in the back and then he gets off, and people are not happy with that. Our system is imperfect. But it's the best we've got. It is the best system in the world, but it's imperfect. That's right. Like us all.

