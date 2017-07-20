OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery case

OJ Simpson has been granted parole after nine years in prison for a Las Vegas robbery, a group of four Nevada commissioners decided today.
Mr. Simes and I do. Vote to grant parole when eligible and that will conclude this hearing. MS by the medical. Pull commissioners. And emotional OJ Simpson will go free on October 1. Looks like you rescind his friend Bruce from on Manny be getting a call. Perhaps his daughter.

