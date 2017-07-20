Transcript for OJ Simpson granted parole after Las Vegas robbery

Mr. Simpson I do. Vote to grant parole review and and with that OJ Simpson will soon be a free man our decision although difficult is fair and jobs. Granted parole today after leading to the board via video conference from what block prison where he's been behind bars serving nine of his 33 year sentence. I'm sorry it happened in charge. My time. Just like to get back to my Bentley prince. Contributing to the board's decision testimony from one of the men Simpson is convicted of robbing and 2007 and this off Vegas casino. What the NFL hall of Famer maintains. With an attempt to re claim some of his personal memorabilia. It's time to. Give us a chance. I'm from new film whose family. His friends. It's a good man made a mistake. Simpson is now seventy years old his each and perfect record as a prisoner all playing into his appeal for freed up. Since an explaining to the board he's taken a course thought nonviolent ways to deal with conflict. He helped start a Baptist Church service in the prison. Arose a good guy. But I could have been a better Christian and my commitment to James B inspectors. The board's receiving hundreds of letters many asking them to factor in that 1994 murder of Simpson's ex wife Nicole brown and her friend Ron Goldman for which Simpson was infinitely acquitted. These items will not be considered in this case. And Simpson told the board he plans to move to Florida when he is released from this prison the soonest that could happen is October 1. Martha Gonzales ABC news love love Nevada.

