Transcript for OJ Simpson's commitment is to 'be a better Christian'

I conducted your last spring of 2000 and insert 2013 hearing represented. Mr. Robin Davis. Recalled hearing I mean this. All right. The times we asked you what your plan would be if we were to grant you to your consecutive sentence. And you told us if she were going to complete commitment to change had he done that. No I haven't at what point could take the course. You know I took. It took some courses that I guess you guys don't give much credit to his call alternative to violence. I think it's the most important of course anybody in this prison could take us teaches you how to deal would conflict. Two conversations. I've been. S many many times here to mediate conflicts between individuals and groups. And it gave me so many tools. How to use it to do you trust. Wall these guys through you know that all coaches that won an. Also. One point eight. A couple of guys came to me in this I don't JB. I understand your baptists. We're baptism we have no real disservice if you knew help was given Baptist services and work within. We now have an on going back to service. That I had this bulletin that I attended religiously and on his intended. And I realize in mind news here that I would get mr. Sure you can get a good stereo lows ago. Put it could have been a better person and my commitment to chase and visa workers. All right thank you we do know that you programs over your term and incarceration you have completed victim empathy. Alternative to violence both basic and advancing computer application. I'd like you to tell us a little bit more about victim empathy an alternative to alignments and how it will benefit you in the future. You. Well let's say the alternative due to violence courses host. Have been pretty good with people and basically it's been a conflict. Free life. Because you know I know god has ever gotten a place on the street and Republican everybody book as this they give you want to lose tools of all the people. Instead of fight instead of throwing punches tools news here that knows how to all the peoples told that you use. Victim it would be blues. Once again and I. And I didn't really see. In this case I didn't really see. Alfred Beardsley whose dad was really affected by ago but wings was effective. You know this was I saw that he was effective in this process. I would have done anything anything and I. That happened for no good for no other reason. I regret this because he had to have this guy's pointed gun at him and he told he's man got what god please. So join us. Who say they get. I notice to view the view back now so. You know that that it would be courses in pretty much still some guys. Oh. You're today you talk to your victim and willing to say to whom. You know you were CM. Welcome to pay you know responsibility for what you did and to recognize how it affected their lives that this Bruce expressed to me. How effective. And Potomac could be more voluntary. Want to bring him going to. Thank you I know that alcohol was a factor in an instant offense. And have you address this issue as you stated you would you were. Well you know pigs. I think I'm really clear bagged it I've never had to haul problem. And it didn't like tools that alcohol who has it would be in the world do it and for my true in the case they ended up at the problem well my kids don't have a problem. I don't think anybody is ever accused me of alcohol problem when Utica substance problem. Of course on that day. Diet drinks on that date movie was waving celebration. Never. A substance problem at all. So I didn't just. Okay will you tell us and our last hearing that you were going to attend day and that's reason for my question. That was a factor that is yes it's haven't you been drinking that day. Yes this is certainly celebrating. Waiting thing I've built that the alternative to violence courses and my a involvement with the church. I also is usually became a the commissioner of the softball league. Eighteen team league my. My primary. Library responsibility. Was rules enforcement and new book. Clear. The Portland you know guys is hot guys play they are you my job is indeed. Gives surely would have wanted to to remove him from the game and if it goes beyond that Google's freely suspended I've never got people back from the Gaza division of I've done the best ideas and just trying to keep him. Charles saw but why. And I didn't fool. You know here I've been active. Totally active all of his and I don't have much time to sit around and do. Oh yeah. It's of course. Solve all of the programs that you've had an opportunity to complete what do you believe is the most significant for you personally. Local me personally it was alternative to violence that's that I think that should be mandatory for every inmate. You know once again guys get a car here and you know we've got our share of fights here in and a business that I can call and sometimes it try to keep guys from vitamin you have groups you know it's. To surrender you know look I didn't do nor cowboys they all. And his crazy and most of the time is over solved and really really. Stupid you know basketball game somebody say so somebody here somebody told somebody complained formal body. And is how they complained to him about it then actually initiated. The conflict you know the flights so. I. Well I from the I don't understand why that is not mandatory course where. Everybody here. I'm. Excuse. And his trying to think. That that's that's the course that I would recommend everybody. Took good attribute computer course here not because. I was computer ill literate but. I took the computer course that they sometimes that can never get my kids on the phone book contest sumo since something more computing you can give us. Passage of that course like to better communicate my children. All right I have these programs prepared you to return to the community setting. I believe so bureau. I've missed a lot of time. 36 birthdays of my remarks you want. You know I stripped of twelve years leaving. To this incident in Vegas raising two kids and and and and in LA I mean I'm sorry in Miami and you know what all the media stuff you know got these guys like Jeffrey Felix and making up stories and stuff. That was happening and out on the street also. But I will be able to keep them to keep down the ball. Perry Grayson with the college of good source and I in this and they graduation because it. Trust me I wish it would have never happened. As a city courses that I take in. I hope it helps me more. If I'd rather than those conflicts what my kids yeah conflicts on the street I don't expect there anyway. When I leave here. But I feel that I am most medical care put. Morsel. From I think my. Our commitment to being a very Christian because. The good guy. Some problems would move fidelity. In my life but I've always really got a pretty much got along with everybody. You humbled by this incarceration. Oh yes sure. Does that I was she would have never happened. Don't start good use of I apologize to people who because. I was just would have never happened I apologize to him at my sentencing. You know there's nothing I can do about this kind of media circus school right now but I could do something about the whole thing is beginning. May. A better judgment back then. None of this would. I do for responsible. Because. I should never. It's. C student but I suited never allow these. And live security got there only because it turned out they were only. If they weren't there Bruce and I. We try to do this trying to sit out in the room and call this guy like Gilbert and discuss at all. These guys took over we were unable to do that if we were able to do that you would have never it's none of us here today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.