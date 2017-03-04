Oklahoma man faces no charges after killing intruders

Zach Peters, 23, will not be charged for shooting and killing three young men who broke into his family's home last week.
2:39 | 04/03/17

Transcript for Oklahoma man faces no charges after killing intruders

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

