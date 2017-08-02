Transcript for Oklahoma Town: No Dancing Within 500 Feet of Church

With the round 6500 people inside less than a dozen square miles of city. Get real at a makes for a quiet life if you want it but it's roughly 300 feet from this sort of that church over there that has this whole town wrapped up in controversy and this woman Robbie Kinney started at all I did. Both at the heart of the controversy a Valentine's dance scheduled stick place at this business. Kitty says she had Finley who wanted to go but there was just one problem the ordinance says no dancing allowed. It's illegal no dancing within 500 feet of a church or so the city ordinance sets since the church's 300 feet away she asked the city officials has a flaw in this ordinance been overturned. And if so when she says she posted the question to FaceBook and that's when the attacks began there were attacked the character. That lie detector passed it's never been and force my entire life born and raised in his yet a mayor Jennifer Clayson had always heard about the old city ordinance that I never had looked at it because it never come up source she pulled out the books and sure enough there was an antiquated and ordinance nobody's ever let that attend. Changes the owner canceled the dance mostly because her husband is the city attorney and he said you know that his oath was to uphold the law but police chief Steve Norman says he's never enforced the law in that's not likely to change that we have no intention. Of enforcing that ordinance Kinney says she never awarded the dance to be canceled but she does wonder where that line is drawn laws are laws and we're gonna abide by them. We can't pick and choose what laws we have held in Henrietta David Norris sources generally.

