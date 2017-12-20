Transcript for Former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding admits she still cares what people think about her

Do you still care what people think about in. Yeah old. Yes. He couldn't. I'm hair but I don't care you've said it's that 23 years later they're still people who believe that you. Actually. Carried out that lack. Yes. White sickness. Because they don't listen. The media had me convicted. Doing something wrong before I had even done anything at all. I don't always the bad person. Is that it challenge from the ward. See how far I can be pushed. Until light break can become nothing. You can't pushed me that far name because I've been in the and I've been nothing several times. But it's my faith in myself. And my father. And that comes back to me and makes me get back my black. And be something worth being. I always one of my daddy I. And now. What would suddenly be for.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.