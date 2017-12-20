-
Now Playing: Margot Robbie and Tonya Harding walk the red carpet at 'I, Tonya' premiere
-
Now Playing: 'I, Tonya' star Allison Janney says Tonya Harding was 'misjudged'
-
Now Playing: Former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding admits she still cares what people think about her
-
Now Playing: Houston newborn goes missing after mother's fatal stabbing
-
Now Playing: School surprises beloved maintenance man with Christmas gift: 'They really touched my heart'
-
Now Playing: Entangled turtle rescued from web of cocaine bales
-
Now Playing: New Jersey cop pulls dog from icy pond
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' looks back at biggest stories of 2017
-
Now Playing: Sandra Lee shares her ultimate Christmas menu live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Raising Good Men: How parents can talk to college-age boys about healthy relationships
-
Now Playing: Fla. man charged with attempted murder for allegedly dragging police officer with car
-
Now Playing: Family members say doorbell app saved their lives
-
Now Playing: Fraternity members may face criminal charges in pledge's death
-
Now Playing: Holiday travel likely to be disrupted by rain, snow in much of country
-
Now Playing: Investigators look into distraction as cause of Amtrak train derailment
-
Now Playing: Americans across the country share their holiday baked goods
-
Now Playing: Authorities search for 2 escaped inmates from Chipley, Florida
-
Now Playing: Stores offer massive discounts for last minute gifts
-
Now Playing: Meryl Streep responds to Rose McGowan's criticism
-
Now Playing: Seattle train derails on 1st passenger run