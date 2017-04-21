Transcript for Oregon man sets stranger ablaze at Denny's outside of Portland

I am happy and proud to announce that we have made an arrest in the case. Police waste no time in tracking down 44 year old DeShawn James winer a day after a horrible arson attack. Deputies arrested him outside this transitional home itself the study cited immediately blackness. Thanks in part to a tip from a neighbor and former roommate of swingers I was at work and I got. Message unfazed if that recognizing. I called authorities are. Handle it well let us here is tips from our law enforcement partners as well as citizen tips we received numerous tips that they believe this was the man and in fact they were. They were right. Slinger has a long rap sheet including felonies out of clack mr. shoots and Washington counties for burglary and drug charges before this arrest. Outside this home. It's clean it's over house. Eighteen guys who live there. And you know him he lived there buck used to be one of those people. It's disgusting to me well. There Jeremiah mrs. elderly man in it is so I think anything they give me he's an annuity. And earlier we spoke to Leslie Kurtz. The sister of the victim. You know what they did to him as it's not right he didn't do anything to anybody. He never did anything bad to any that he. I understand why somebody would do something like that they're evil. Total evil.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.