Transcript for Oregon police chase ends with suspect driving off pier into Columbia River

An escape attempt to ban suspect came to a watery it hidden in or again and it was all cot. Nvidia yes of this happened north of Portland police say the person driving that red pickup truck. Was wanted for trespassing. He tried to get away and drove right into the Columbia River. Let's not forget that it's cold right now yes you know waited ten didn't end there he decided he would try this a win away from police but okay. Came to his wits and thought better of that so he swam back to them and was eventually arrested just so you know it was a three and a half mile slam. It would have been to get away gap that's a strong swimmers you can do that he would probably not made in the. Very good technique and getting out alive of that vehicle. You know we can teach I'd gotten some skills and better looking at them positive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.