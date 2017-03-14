Oregon police searching for girl who vanished from train station

At this time, police do not suspect foul play in Elisa Salmeron's disappearance, but they are concerned for her safety due to her age and the time of day when she went missing, they said.
Brand new pictures and new information just into our newsroom of a missing nine year old girl taken after she disappeared cages Jaclyn frank is live near the young girls apartment complex and Jackie those pictures show over at a Mac stopped. He adds a dealer outlets and let's role those pictures Cerro cranked out her name is alleged crash he is sounding. Nine years old. She weighs at this Max Appel lasting this Samar and she's about four feet tall. She seems that this is what police told us she was at 162 inside this is really just a few hundred feet from her home. By herself. Now half with a group of people based may call them a couple it looked like a few people. On and then she was seen getting off at the 148 and burns had snapped stopped a few minutes later someone can actually I'm eager to scare him since Russell. To make sure and I beat that actually happens.

