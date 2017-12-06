Transcript for Orlando marks 1st anniversary of Pulse massacre

Begin with that overnight ceremony marking the deadliest mass shooting in US history it was exactly one year ago today that a gunman killed 49 people. Some live images right now you call fifty people were wounded inside the pulse nightclub and Orlando. For the past few hours people have been gathering at the scene. The earlier procession of angels capped off a private ceremony for survivors and their families. That's our money included a reading of the names of all 49 of those victims who will be remembered in three other events today. ABC's Maggie really has been there all morning and Maggie joins us now my good morning. Fanning Candice good morning that memorial you just saw here outside the pulse nightclub. Continues to grow an all night long we've been seeing people come here all round the clock. To pay their respects. And the other victims will be forgotten. Family and friends are stepping back inside the pulse nightclub. Exactly one year after losing their loved ones in the worst mass shooting in our country's history. 49 people died more than fifty others injured. This city are showing support and showing live and I think that's extremely important it makes people like me feel more comfortable like we're accepted at. Places that we may or not it's not like we were be accepted before. Now the community is coming together for her window united day. Described as a day of love and kindness triumph thing over the former any piece of. Yeah we'll hear him here. Recently released video from his body camp is a gruesome reminder a palace Saturday night at Orlando's popular gay club. Quickly turned into confusion and chaos. Yeah. I'm. Did dumpsters coming help gunshots steeled ringing out to her. The gunmen barricading himself somewhere in the club. I don't. Downey shooter 49 year old New York born Omar Mateen pledged his allegiance to the Islamic state. For those here in Orlando still grieving today is about build lasting legacy at 49 people who lost their lives. Even though it's devastating and I think there's a lot of beautiful things that come from this I think it has changed the way people view. The gay community gay people in general. There are more events planned for throughout the day and I Manning Kenya's police tell us they expect. Thousands of people here filling the streets.

