-
Now Playing: Utah Father Creates Kid Powered Luge Run in Backyard
-
Now Playing: Fort Lauderdale Shooting Suspect Esteban Santiago to Appear in Court
-
Now Playing: Orlando Police Sergeant Killed in Line of Duty; Manhunt Underway for Suspect
-
Now Playing: English Bulldog Goes Sledding
-
Now Playing: Clinton Kelly Talks His New Book Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: College Football Playoff National Championship Rematch
-
Now Playing: Man Arrested After Breaching Security at Chicago O'Hare
-
Now Playing: Trump's Cabinet Nominees Face Confirmation Hearings Amid Controversy
-
Now Playing: Deadly Flooding and Mudslides Hit the West Coast
-
Now Playing: Beloved California Giant Sequoia Tree Felled by Storm
-
Now Playing: New Self-Driving Minivans To Hit the Road
-
Now Playing: Hollywood's Brightest Stars Honored at the Annual Golden Globe Awards
-
Now Playing: Index: 5 Chicago Inmates Injured During a Jail Fight Caught on Camera
-
Now Playing: Deadly Winter Storms Hit Both US Coasts This Weekend
-
Now Playing: Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting Victims Were in Florida for Vacation
-
Now Playing: One Man Took a Giant Leap to Mark Turning 100 Years Old
-
Now Playing: East Coast Residents React to Powerful Snowstorms
-
Now Playing: Investigation of Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting Finds New Details
-
Now Playing: President Obama Reflects on His Time in the White House
-
Now Playing: Obama Says He's 'Enjoyed' Conversations with Trump