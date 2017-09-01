Orlando Police Sergeant Killed in Line of Duty; Manhunt Underway for Suspect

A 17-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department was shot and killed in the line of duty in the Florida city this morning, and a manhunt is underway for the suspected killer, authorities said.
All of the metro Orlando area. We'll Floridians. For people in this nation today. To lose to law enforcement officers. When this law enforcement officer appreciation day. Is indeed. A tragedy. Again I reiterate that we still have work to do to try to locate. The subject. And that is responsible. For this incident. Thus subject has been Democrat is. Marked Q Lloyd senior. Data for. October a 1974.

