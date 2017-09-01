Transcript for Orlando Police Sergeant Killed in Line of Duty; Manhunt Underway for Suspect

All of the metro Orlando area. We'll Floridians. For people in this nation today. To lose to law enforcement officers. When this law enforcement officer appreciation day. Is indeed. A tragedy. Again I reiterate that we still have work to do to try to locate. The subject. And that is responsible. For this incident. Thus subject has been Democrat is. Marked Q Lloyd senior. Data for. October a 1974.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.