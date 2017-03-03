New Orleans police investigate killings of 2 transgender women within 48 hours

More
Police do not believe the two killings are connected, and detectives don't suspect the victims were targeted because of their gender, according to WGNO.
0:44 | 03/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Orleans police investigate killings of 2 transgender women within 48 hours
Who. Yeah. Because I had met the intensity and they were great. And motivating. Born I think and I hope. It is of that region.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45892208,"title":"New Orleans police investigate killings of 2 transgender women within 48 hours","duration":"0:44","description":"Police do not believe the two killings are connected, and detectives don't suspect the victims were targeted because of their gender, according to WGNO.","url":"/US/video/orleans-police-investigate-killings-transgender-women-48-hours-45892208","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.