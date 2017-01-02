Pa. Restaurant Owner Mysteriously Missing for Nearly 1 Week, Blood Found Inside His Shop

Officials in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, are investigating the mysterious disappearance of Robert Baron, a local restaurant owner who hasn't been seen by his family in nearly one week.
2:08 | 02/01/17

Transcript for Pa. Restaurant Owner Mysteriously Missing for Nearly 1 Week, Blood Found Inside His Shop

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

