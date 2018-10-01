Transcript for Parents speak out after missing UPenn student found dead from suspected homicide

We started. Off this journey over a week ago. Looking for our son and asking for everyone to help us find please Bernstein. And we just have learned of those C sheriff's department. Headquarters office has confirmed that our family's worst fears. Could come true and they have positively identified. Are some places body today. Blaze was a brilliant colorful and charismatic man who shined light on all of the lives of the people in communities that he touched. Needless to say our family is devastated by the news. We like so many if you around the world of plays. And we wanted nothing more then to see his safe return. We want to thank all of you who so generalists and generously gave us. All your hearts your time in her energy to help lessen the search for blaze over this past week. As this investigation is from search and rescue to a homicide investigation we ask for your continued support. And providing tips and information to the orange county sheriff's department. Our family. Sends you all a far endless love and thanks for what you have done. We. Love how people do. Random acts of kindness. And so many friends and felt we would've reached out to us. It's unbelievable what you people of influence touched that are sudden in his memory. Because we grieve for making plans for services for players but we have nothing yet turnouts. In the meantime. Should you wish to continue. To honor boy is in his memory. As we shall endlessly do. We ask that you like my father would have done for me. To do something that's to perpetuate bases places memory this young bright soul. And make a contribution to the blaze first in memorial funds of the Jewish community foundation of Orange County. This money will be given to organizations including the orange what foundation. And other organizations that help children and families in need. From our family and from place we think you. And this woman has been my rock this past week. And our children. Are so strong. And we just want to see a solution. That we want to thank the sheriff's department froehlich they've done.

