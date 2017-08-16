Transcript for New park honors 8-year-old killed in Boston Marathon bombing

We want to create a memorial for mine that reflects is beauty. In his beautiful salt and legacy. Mine would have wanted to place where everybody. Could come and have fun. This pat brings together children up abilities. To play side by side. We couldn't think of a better place to put this part the next two Children's Museum. In in a neighborhood. That could really use a great park this park. And arts dance floor and represents. And the Martin Richard foundation. And the rich and family. About taking. Perhaps the darkest. And most terrible and horrific experience. Anybody could possibly imagine. And finding let me. And hope. And positive any. At a future on which you can build something beautiful out of it. And if there were ever a time. In recent history. When we would have a chance to stand here to a vote this week. And celebrate that it is right. Now. This piper be a place for your imagination just don't act and my memories will be made. Nice plaque will have music hardware plus benches and trees for the runup to relax and trust me. And dealing with kids that are crazy like meat on me it. We still haven't they're packed plain area and keeping it air for. Actress I am so happy to be doing this project and known mine is happy that that unity is coming together it's about something inclusive. Which is not in this about. So on behalf of my aunt and I think Tony thank you. On behalf of Denise ending chain our family and friends. I want to thank you all for being here today. As we break ground on Martin's park. A place where all kids we'll have the opportunity to learn and play together without prejudice. Everyone thank you so much for joining us and thank you for helping make this possible. This stuff right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.