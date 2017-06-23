Passengers evacuate JetBlue plane amid emergency

Passengers evacuated via emergency slides after a JetBlue flight made an emergency landing in Charleston, South Carolina, amid reports of smoke in the cabin.
0:24 | 06/23/17

