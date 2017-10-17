Transcript for Past presidents didn't contact fallen troops' families: Trump

So yesterday called out the guy in the white house for his silence over the four green berets killed in Niger. Here's what he had to say about that later on in the day. Take a look, please. Toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens, soldiers are killed. President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn't make calls. A lot of them didn't make calls. I like to call when it's appropriate, when I think I'm able to do it. Takes some time off his golf game. Well, you know, I think most presidents make those calls. I'm sorry. And quit -- you know what, listen, just say, you know, maybe you hadn't gotten to it yet but you didn't need to bring in Obama. What is wrong with you? Obama does not -- you know, just stop. You can say you're dealing with it but you don't have to reach out because it turns out to be a lie. These things are typically done in private because they're very personal. Someone's lost their lives so it's not something that they do and broadcast, by the way I spoke with four people. You don't typically do that. The thing that bothers me now is these families are still listening to that conversation. How sincere does it seem now when you make that phone call and you have console other people and say I care. He's obsessed with Obama and Hillary Clinton. Yesterday he was talking about her again. It's like, move it along. He was being criticized for not having called the families of four fallen soldiers in Niger. When he's criticized, his intuitive reaction seems to be to point the finger somewhere else and that's exactly what we tell our children not to do, right? When our kids do something wrong, they say, well Bobby did it too. I'm like is Bobby's last name Hostin? No. I don't care what Bobby did. I think we need to call him on it and say you're the president now, you do the right thing. Yeah. I never understand any sort of attacking on either side of the aisle that has anything to do with the military and fallen soldiers. I think all of us collectively as Americans, you would be hard pressed to find someone who would want to plioliticize that so I'm always confused by the political capital that he expends when he says something like this. That being said, he ran as a more isolationist candidate than traditional Republicans. We're not going to go into anymore wars, less soldiers are going to come home in coffins. He's actually turned out to be more hawkish than I had expected. What ends up happening with his supporters because a lot of his base of supporters are really quick of being overseas and being in the Middle East. I'm more interested policy-wise what he does going forward. I think most of our soldiers, they soldier up and they do it but they're doing five and six and seven tours. Eight, nine, ten. It's crazy. Not for nothing but defense secretary Leon Panetta did mention that Obama made calls to families, just saying.

