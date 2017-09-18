Transcript for Peaceful demonstrations in St. Louis, Missouri

Cannot vote with ABC news there's a role live right now in downtown Saint Louis where we're at our fourth day of protest. You get the demonstrators right here marching in the streets of downtown impacting that morning commute to bring attention to their cause to their anger. Over the acquittal a white police officer by the name of Jason stock plea. I in the killing of Anthony Lamar Smith back in 2011 but the acquittal to happen on Friday so we see people right now take a look. Who are actually holding signs like black lives matter. This has received permits if I do it protest they march on the street. But he does rally moments ago on the steps of City Hall chanting on. No justice no peace after that. Just several days of unrest in this city where at night. We have seen a group of agitators move in but during the day just like this right here we've seen. Peaceful protest take a look going here. You can think these folks are actually were racing incidents but it happened again it we and our fourth day of demonstrations. Three nights of unrest in this city word. This group of agitators according to police are broken windows of storefronts. Where we've seen of violence happened at an incredible show police force. In this city of Saint Louis after this a pullout we're gonna back up a little bit here of moved back. We are actually we're gonna move to the fight over here. At this demonstration and moved to him moving through the streets of Saint Louis throughout the morning here. And obviously on Monday morning things can get a little bit of the year and so they wanted to make sure that they had an impact. On the morning ward on Monday when it's because building right here does win of the buildings have and I know that's building. With this. Health services of those that he building right here where we seem going to City Hall we've seen go to places where. On the judicial system I hear a thing Lewis to prevent. I'm again the background on this Jason starkly police officer was acquitted on Friday. I'm in the killing of anything Lamar Smith back killing happened in 2011. There was a lot of evidence that these folks here say I'm should've got a conviction but there was a judge. Not a jury decided to acquit him. At that there was no intentional first degree murder that happened and back into doubt and eleven on the streets of Saint Louis on a high speed pursuit. That resulted in the death of anything Lamar Smith. And so right here it's moving again lets show these folks here that. Here on ABC news digital why were these dancers about a hundred people. They have gathered on the that's that this city building. That you to continued their demonstrations here on this Monday warning. Again we are not forced. Day fourth day of protest. But at night. That's what's been getting a lot of attention at night we've seen small group of agitators according to police move in and cause a lot of trouble. So that's the police monitored the situation right now to make sure they keep control of this I think it's passes through route to the weekdays on the weekend. I've been happening to people downtown businesses actually close their doors because the security and safety concerns after those when new smash him storefronts. We know that concerts were canceled rock band two. I think it's sure at all cancel their sponsors and the performances because the safety concerns. Also in this group of demonstrators we thought celebrities actors like Nick Cannon who came here to show their support. Or what. Happening here in the cause and has the experts demonstrate. I've business owners they say look I understand these protests. They understand these people's right to protest what they do not understand it any violence. What happened that night. But again these protests that happen here. A little closer these protests that happen during the day their peaceful. If that night when. The trouble happens and so are we expecting that same thing to happen tonight. We will see police are ready for what's a stone's throw away from Fergus hawk. You know years of unrest. Actress Judy to Michael brown and so singles. And ready are for the potential to. So we monitor the situation. Live on ABC news digital. Where these protests and Archie do the streets to get their cause heard I think protest the shooting Babcock and by a white police officers kind of a California thing Lewis for ABC me.

