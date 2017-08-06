Now Playing: Pennsylvania grocery store employee kills 3 coworkers, himself

Now Playing: Alleged NSA leaker due in court

Now Playing: Texts revealed during trial of woman accused of encouraging teen to commit suicide

Now Playing: Michael Flynn and his dealings with Russia are focus of FBI investigation

Now Playing: Police: Stolen backhoe used in 'extreme attempt' to rob ATM

Now Playing: Overdue library book returned 52 years later with apology note

Now Playing: Lawmakers debate bill banning Native American school mascots

Now Playing: Man jumps on car hood, kicks in windshield

Now Playing: U.S. Army brother surprises sister at her graduation

Now Playing: Senior officials questioned about Russia probe during FISA hearing

Now Playing: 2-year-old accidentally kills 7-year-old: Police

Now Playing: What you need to know today: Trump nominates former Justice official as new FBI director

Now Playing: Pittsburgh zoo says premature elephant born at nature center

Now Playing: Cancer patient arrested for allegedly plotting to kill 3 doctors

Now Playing: Boy granted wish to meet April the giraffe and calf

Now Playing: NSA contractor Reality Leigh Winner faces prosecution for alleged leak of top-secret report

Now Playing: Trial begins for teen accused of encouraging 18-year-old to commit suicide

Now Playing: Fla. mom intentionally lets snake bite 1-year-old

Now Playing: Trial begins for teen accused of encouraging 18-year-old to commit suicide