Four People Fatally Shot in Eastern NC Home

Authorities in North Carolina have identified the four people fatally shot in a home about 50 miles east of Raleigh.
0:44 | 12/26/16

Transcript for Four People Fatally Shot in Eastern NC Home
Christmas Eve tragedy for lives taken just hours into the holiday weekend. People in sock this crazy. And one of whom we know he does work for Obama's lame little. He was discovered him living I have said today they haven't done that he would meet and it was nice. Investigators say the four people were sought and killed the victims' identities are being withheld until a family member claims their bodies. The attack happened Saturday hero thinks lane east just off highway 42. Wilson county deputies are on scene talking to witnesses and collecting evidence. Neighbors left wondering what led up to this quadruple murder this presents Christmas. It's shocking.

