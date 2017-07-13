Person of interest confesses to the murders of four missing Pennsylvania men, says his defense attorney

The person of interest named in the disappearance of the four Pennsylvania men, Cosmo DiNardo, has confessed to their murders, his defense attorney Paul Lang told reporters late Thursday afternoon.
0:33 | 07/13/17

Part of the city. He confessed to his participation of mission. In the murders. Four young. In exchange for that confession. This DiNardo. Was promised by the district attorney. That he will spare his life going on ocean depth. Confessed to the participation of the commissioned. Former first veto it or yes.

