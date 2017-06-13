Transcript for Person of interest linked to 5 deaths in Ohio

Through the investigation. Deputies have identified a suspect in this case. The suspect is George C Brinkmann junior. And have secured arrest warrants for two counts of murder as a result of the shooting deaths of both Roger. Eugene John the second in his ward flew Roberta Rajon. The suspect George Brinkmann junior. It is of Brunswick Ohio. Is also a suspect in the triple homicide in north role in Ohio he is currently being held by north wrote to please in connection with that crime. Here's what we do this. Well it's interesting we had been contacted by north wrought in PT. The previous day. Which would have been Sunday. And they were looking for mr. Brinkmann who sometimes. Stays in this area in relationship to he was a person of interest in their case. So when we found out that mr. brink one when it was also the house sitter. For the the deceased here we start making a connection. I think it's on usually you find it suspect that's involved in five homicides. I think that is news itself in the usual. The murders in Northborough and occurred on us for a Friday or Saturday. That was ours. We believe or after that. Those costs that are youth youth that he stating. Watching we're I don't believe that's the case I believe that he came there on a daily basis and up. Check out and we he was dating but I don't know that it could still yet to be determined. It's. I don't know if he was immediately suspect as we didn't know who we was. But I can tell you that from our investigation we we. We had. Some idea of people of interest and even though we didn't know he who he was we knew that whoever was sitting house was somebody we want to talk. Once we discovered that he was good for. Are not good form at least suspect. Will personal interest in the north rock in case. Certainly sparked interest talk. I can tell you that we continue to investigate this crime and and try to develop what the motive was. We do have a suspect. You know 24 hours ago we received a call lesson 24 hours ago we received a call. Double homicide in our county. And are we deployed all resources available. Including a resources outside of this agency to. Solve this crime and that's what would.

