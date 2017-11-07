Transcript for Person of interest named in disappearance of 4 men in Pennsylvania

We have not. Recovered any human remains to this point. What we continue to work very very hard on establishing all kinds of investigative leads a confirming those and just to give you one example. Montgomery county police. Montgomery counties police academy has lent us their cadets. And they are currently assisting us. In scouring the fields for any type of evidence that is usable in this investigation that is just but one example. US marshals the FBI. Police forces all across the county and other counties have now taken part of the attorney general support for their resource lab resources. As I said this is truly an all hands on deck. Investigation and I meant it and it's more true now than ever in addition. I know that many of you are reporting about the re arrest of a person named Cosmo DiNardo. I want to make it very very clear. Mr. DiNardo. Has been arrested on charges that do not relate or pertain to this case. I will say though that mr. DiNardo is a person of interest. In this case but sometimes the chasm. Between being a person of interest. And being a person that's actually accused or arrested and certainly convicted of a crime. It's so wide that we never cross it. So please make sure that that is crystal clear in the reports. We will continue our investigation mr. DiNardo. May or may not be included in that we certainly are trying to explore every avenue. And finally. I would confirm at this time I will put it that way I will confirm at this time. That's the main search site the property located at 6071. Lower your road. Here in Salisbury township and a new hope property actress is boom. By the DiNardo family and that's Antonio and Sandra DiNardo.

