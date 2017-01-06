Philly councilman 'expected to fully heal' after being stabbed near his home

More
A Philadelphia councilman is "expected to fully heal" after he was stabbed during an attempted robbery near his home Wednesday night, the Philadelphia City Council said.
0:43 | 06/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Philly councilman 'expected to fully heal' after being stabbed near his home
A I'm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47769412,"title":"Philly councilman 'expected to fully heal' after being stabbed near his home","duration":"0:43","description":"A Philadelphia councilman is \"expected to fully heal\" after he was stabbed during an attempted robbery near his home Wednesday night, the Philadelphia City Council said.","url":"/US/video/philly-councilman-expected-fully-heal-stabbed-home-47769412","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.