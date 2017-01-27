Transcript for Phoenix Police Release Body Camera Videos of Man's Death After Taken Into Custody

It because. First paint your child ought to all. Which it bought. The peace anything. All of the placement office of so just. Yet here. Because that's. What's. I've keep interest. Known as it turned out here in this as he has is. What do the rest. The what is it on the watch. Okay. Approaching its board. Does it work out when she's been right. OK so stressed that owns. He's. We don't get this. To work with. New tests. That it's. Where arteries. We just need to fingers and so. What are we YouTube howling and this copper and although only comes guy with the donkey. You were. Which can't really stop and just run. Six do you want shows would I don't hear the water in the pool. Relentless war the warrants and ignore the dogs are. Well he more. That Arnold likes. Your bad days. If you willing. We got. Which is but it won't find somebody to watch it will be. Bogged down almost. Six. At least almost as good folks. Please are down the police homeless people or. Crews caught my fidelity those who can't ultimately let slip that pop up okay if sent. No there are you gonna go to. The doc my dinner so then you aren't letting my sons and applicants to our classic. Parent. Darken again. Let go the dark. All of you go that's. Regularly and I got. Oh yeah. Yeah. Oh one coupon over here right here. You mean. You need to get out. You know a little. The should actually it. You that you got. It's all right. Over so. All. I'm. No one sergeant first why are you doing this. When the against a lawyer who have I don't know. Let me get all. Ardent critics. Yeah. It's very good look president. Police yeah. Lowered by 300 no other unit. We'll yeah. I'm. My car World Series are actively get. Yet those beyond the Jewish. Austin as I did it. And I'm. We're not slowed right there wet holder make there right here yeah but the problem. We have a hobbled. Would probably that we've got to hobble for the brush. We don't have. W car. If you're an old. Think they'll. Did you how. And I'm trying to. And opening. It's. On the back but to left hand I know that wealthy. And behind your back. Don't know yet to be a bit and instantly it. One on the world. I'd. Hate Hillary yeah. Bird it was others. I don't know what's out went up. This village of football Hartford thoughtful fired an amplifier. Open. Let's a little at a total of eight. Yeah. Tony bring him. RB and I don't feel I don't feel pulled. You to leave the cuffs off. They get some war chest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.