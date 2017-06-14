Transcript for Photographer says shooter 'seemed very calm'

Another eyewitness on the scene photographer. Who was there and you saw the shooter telling your name tell me what you saw. Marty before. I was standing near first base. I'd go a white male with a rifle. And I mark what went through my mind I was surprised why would anybody bring though rifle. To a ballpark that he would be harder in the third base. Gate behind the fence. And then when he started firing. All I heard was go into the dugout. And I'd go into the dugout. On top of the congressman. And when the because I'm not a gunman I mean it triggered this that he was finished and then apparently was equipped. That is we loaded and many started shooting again. And and so while we were they are on the ground. There was somebody in the dugout saying get closer to the wall because he shooting. Toward the dugout. And somebody told me F and we got out. A poet apparently went into the dugout because it took out a piece of concrete on the law. So it into the Dido what else. Can you tell us about the sure they're from and from balloon things you could see it also did he say anything. I say it happened so fast I mean reduce it it. It just picture. Somebody standing outside. The third base to eight. When there's no baseball practice on somehow your mind doesn't it that's. Spectators. And then I saw him if the weapon. And and then we are told again and he go there. But he certainly seem very com. Seemed very com. Sooner or are you know that's that's that's a fraction of its second look. I didn't see and understand from a distance from first base to weight behind third and so would permit or we didn't. And then after about what ten minutes the capitol police were able to have returned fire would would you see any of that scene in the aftermath I didn't. Nuts I did not say ten minutes. I always remember is the capitol police look at every door we knew the capitol police were firing. Was that. They were two different sound from the weapon right. Right.

