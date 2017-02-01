-
Now Playing: Photojournalist Rescues Driver from Burning Car
-
Now Playing: Last Dog Adopted During Shelter Clear-Out Gets Warm Farewell
-
Now Playing: 2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Rapper Meek Mill Concert in Connecticut
-
Now Playing: Search Resumes for Plane With 6 on Board That Disappeared Over Lake Erie
-
Now Playing: The Fray, Emeli SandÃ© Donate Coats on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Court Reinstates Kennedy Cousin's Murder Conviction
-
Now Playing: New Year's Eve Flights Collide Midair Over Texas
-
Now Playing: Authorities Question How 2 High-Profile Stunts Were Able to Take Place on New Year's Day
-
Now Playing: Artic Blast on Deck for Millions of Americans
-
Now Playing: Mid-Air Crash of 2 Small Planes Leaves 3 People Dead
-
Now Playing: Controversial Court Case in the Death of 5-Year-Old Girl in Texas
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Stage Disaster in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Family Takes Picture in Front of Street Signs as Annual Tradition
-
Now Playing: Air Travelers Accidentally Leave Holiday Gifts Behind as They Head Home
-
Now Playing: Police Night Vision Cameras Record Rooftop Arrests of Home Invasion Suspects
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for December 2016
-
Now Playing: Brazile and Gingrich Reflect on 2016 Presidential Election
-
Now Playing: US Prepares for Donald Trump's Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Key Court Battles to Expect in 2017
-
Now Playing: Security Officials on High Alert for New Year's Eve