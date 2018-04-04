Pilgrimage honoring King's dream teaches young men about marching toward freedom

More
A group of six young men recently took part in a symbolic journey in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. and the 50th anniversary of his assassination.
1:03 | 04/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilgrimage honoring King's dream teaches young men about marching toward freedom
A. The symbol was as. How we move forward guys we've used our other guys and gals to be part of advanced technologies it is. Okay. And a major life thing I think is to do it worked last column. Benefit promise to his own thing should be gotten. These guys will be able to say this as of now they were part of making history around doctor king's legacy. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54237037,"title":"Pilgrimage honoring King's dream teaches young men about marching toward freedom","duration":"1:03","description":"A group of six young men recently took part in a symbolic journey in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. and the 50th anniversary of his assassination.","url":"/US/video/pilgrimage-honoring-kings-dream-teaches-young-men-marching-54237037","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.