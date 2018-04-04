Transcript for Pilgrimage honoring King's dream teaches young men about marching toward freedom

A. The symbol was as. How we move forward guys we've used our other guys and gals to be part of advanced technologies it is. Okay. And a major life thing I think is to do it worked last column. Benefit promise to his own thing should be gotten. These guys will be able to say this as of now they were part of making history around doctor king's legacy. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.