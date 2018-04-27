Transcript for Here's how pilots handle smoke in the cockpit

It's a pilot's nightmare earlier and permanent broken a crowd this. Smoke in the cockpit had a pilots handle that emergency. I'm David Hurley let's get up to speed. Air traffic controllers knows something is wrong when they hear a pilot wearing an oxygen mask. Or. A lot of emergency. It's those masks that help pilots deal with the emergency. And call we got into his simulator with former airline pilot an ABC news consultant John Nance OK so we now have indications possible in the help our guest book about it. Oxygen mask on. It's the first step and it is fast. That's two seconds you're on your own oxygen you're Gooden else I would I would also I have done it but I would also are sure that 100% which was on Silva at 100% your auction. With the mask off so we can hear a Nantes takes us through what's next. One of us he's been flying airplanes on this he's been working with the brawl sold I would probably. You give you the airplane I'd be working with the problem got to go through the numbers and make sure that. That if we can't find my words coming from that we can turn out all its electrical engineer and obviously it's something here. And I give a flying very work. Otherwise we start shutting things down your basically trying to ice sleet whatever we're. Am and see how serious it is at the mean time in the meantime let's hero ghost you wanna get your foot on the ground rapidly. As pilots say fire is a four letter word they have to find and extinguish it. And get on the ground as quickly as possible now you're up to speed. David Curley ABC news Washington.

