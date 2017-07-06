Pittsburgh zoo says premature elephant born at nature center

The calf was born at the zoo's International Conservation Center in Somerset County in May.
0:51 | 06/07/17

Imagine if desperate is showing up very popular and other large premature baby for the first time so this female elephant calf was boring late last month. She met the public know for the first time. So she was born a month early and tip the scales at about 185. Pounds. But while that may Celek a lot up fifty pounds less than an average newborn elephant nearly two week old calf hasn't been named yet. Zoo officials say they don't have they don't want to jinx anything. But how Q initiate bears very cute shoes weren't what elements apparently L system we have a 22 month gestation period. Some of us a little shy from mom was rescued from Botswana. In southern about six years ago her mom was ready for her to be out. That it. But you carry something that's a 175 pounds speaks.

