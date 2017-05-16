Plane with 4 on board vanishes near Bahamas

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a plane that went missing just east of the Bahamas with four on board after it failed to arrive in Florida.
0:22 | 05/16/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plane with 4 on board vanishes near Bahamas
Which they tell us is missing somewhere in the Bahamas the US Coast Guard says there was a family of four people. From New York on board including two children we're just four in ten years old not the plane. Was on its way to Florida from Puerto Rico when air traffic control lost contact. We'll update you on line at ABC seven and why when more news becomes available.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

