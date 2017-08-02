Transcript for Plane Flies Too Close to Air Force One

A mid air scare for the president's plane sources tell ABC news that officials are investigating why another aircraft flew closer than it should have to Air Force One. It happened on Friday as Air Force One was approaching Palm Beach, Florida. Last month from gave the press so look inside the so called flying White House. The other plane should've stayed at least three nautical miles away a source tells us they got close enough for the pilots to see each other but there was no danger of collision.

