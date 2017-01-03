Transcript for Planned Parenthood supporters share their stories on 'Capitol Takeover Day'

KM ABC's Jeannie norm and here on Capitol Hill you can see the capitol behind me and I am joined today. By graciette she's a community organizer it Planned Parenthood out of Nashville Tennessee came all the way to Washington DC today for basically this rally that is I stand with Planned Parenthood and it's kind of a capital take over today there are a number of people here they will be meeting with their various leaders in congress today you shared your story before we heard from senator Chuck Schumer speaking to the crowd tell me about your story why you're out here today with Clinton. Absolutely. McCain is pressed gas and I started as a patient named Karen Piet Iowa as a sophomore in college I was an injured high teens actually act dead. Was in a relationship that wasn't exactly happy I went to think and edit it down the street from house and they gave me I into the stands received very provincial council playing as well as my groups out there. Then she later to act abnormal. Speaking at 6000 he needed to have a little pocket in existence at the February prayer and a biopsy Greer serve X and sound planning for that Christine tyranny only. The reason that I was able steal for that procedure was it hasn't been apparent head south. I'm here today and completely healthy and I went crown. Peace can't see you volunteered to you is hearing and now full time community organizer time. And you are just one of a number of stories we heard today of women cheering why they decided to go to Planned Parenthood white chose to go to Planned Parenthood and part of the reason being out here today is. Basically fighting to keep Planned Parenthood an option for women. Yes sap. He had 2.5 million each and every year for life saving care that we can I and number of different or anything it touches us tonight acting birth control patch smears breast in an effort people out they need. More specific care but I know you're gone and share my story my represented. As well as. T represented. That asks her constituents not in my district that we have proprietor. I'm at each and and have actor writer and payment and Utley and Nashville Tennessee we're going to get some meetings go ahead add Mickey to keep him in stores and. The talk of repeal and replace obamacare has been dominating the news here on Capitol Hill all around the country especially. Last week during the congressional recess been. Leadership of congress are back home in their districts. You were out one of those town hall meetings back in Tennessee yes in fairly Tennessee. Marsha Blackburn his ground might distract I'm on at her constituents piled town Hollings any Tennessee I was able to get a ticket last minute. I went inside back down academy and at least an hour and a half trainee get my question then she finally let me speak and and shared my story with Karen nine way locked out of there a little bit to the point eight cheese sales in sparingly by her eat and believes it to keep coming clean appearance at which. Essentially act does not none of the funds go to you abortion an act that is because of the Hyde amendment which is common knowledge act says there excluded and that making reimbursement go to things like pap smears and breast exams and birth control. I think that people go proclaimed tipping can't acquire all the time this out. Yes I did speak a parent you're nice story did not get their response that I want and that I'm here to drop off materials at her office and let her now that I'm not selling any red onion and continue knocking on her doorstep next. Q years anti get a response into the top with. This is an ongoing push to buy Planned Parenthood in out here today we saw a group they estimate about a 10050. People who showed up today they tell me about. 200 to 250 people traveled here to DC today to talk let their congressional leaders. A what do you hope comes out of today. That we. Can close the bridge between it representatives and constituents. And but it is behind in Canada and can share stories just sharing our stories that we can Della had hands. Fight for airplanes unit keeping those doors open. With the budget reconciliation making sure that they inherited is not that I'm dead. I'm making sure that we continue providing access for millions of people across the country telling helping sharing your stories at acting happy is there any dancing and no I think that's. And you figure off to meetings and yes I am I'll be going in and in the amateur presented answering picked. Of the fight continues for everybody who it out here today to stand with. Planned Parenthood she's heading off to meetings we've already seen a large part of their group dispersed. We so long lines waiting to get into some of the buildings here on Capitol Hill sold lots of people out about today will continue watching to see what happens. I'm Jane Orman with ABC news here on Capitol Hill.

