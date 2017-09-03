Police arrest suspect in Nashville nurse's murder

Christopher McLawhorn is being charged with the murder of Tiffany Ferguson.
Breaking overnight Nashville police have arrested a suspect in the brutal stabbing of a 23 year old nurse Christopher drew of the cloth worn is charged in connection with the death of Tiffany Ferguson. Police released surveillance video the suspect after the murder ten days ago. Ferguson's roommate was awakened by the sounds of her screams and called 911. We think he was there are committing burglaries and during the course of the burglary. This Ferguson's apartment he committed murder. Police say the investigation was nonstop Nepal Boren has denied any involvement in the crime.

