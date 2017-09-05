Transcript for Police called to restore order as fights erupt at Spirit Airlines terminal in Fort Lauderdale

Which he see how angry people got and an airport the whole thing caught on camera. All this happened just hours ago after at least nine Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Fort Lauderdale busy airport that left hundreds of people stranded. Security officers you see there were called then the number of passengers were detained as a result. Now Spirit Airlines says the problem was caused by slow down by its pilots the union and the airline are trying to work out a new contract what do Max. The overnight in Fort Lauderdale.

