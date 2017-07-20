Police chief: Australian woman killed by Minneapolis cop 'didn't have to die'

More
Police Chief JaneÃ© Harteau spoke for the first time after the shooting.
0:33 | 07/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police chief: Australian woman killed by Minneapolis cop 'didn't have to die'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48761169,"title":"Police chief: Australian woman killed by Minneapolis cop 'didn't have to die' ","duration":"0:33","description":"Police Chief JaneÃ© Harteau spoke for the first time after the shooting. ","url":"/US/video/police-chief-australian-woman-killed-minneapolis-cop-didnt-48761169","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.